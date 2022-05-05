“Johnny Depp was jealous and paranoid about what he had done,” reveals his ex Jennifer Gray

JEnnifer Gray Hollywood personality and actress Dirty Dancinghas talked about Johnny Depp and how was his brief romance with the winner of a Golden Globe.

In your memoir out of the corner the actress revealed more details about the personality of Amber Heard’s ex-husbandwhom he met in the 1980s and became engaged to.

He commented that their first meeting was an appointment arranged through his representative and that that evening was so successful that Johnny Depp himself asked him to marry her two weeks later.

“We ate, we talked, we drank Jack Daniel’s, we laughed out loud, we had smoke breaks halfway… He was ridiculously beautiful, surprisingly open, funny, flamboyant and sweet.Gray explained.

Also in the same book it is revealed how that relationship that was heading towards a future marriage was twisted by the acts that occurred around the interpreter: “Johnny traveled every week from Vancouver, but he was getting into more and more trouble: fights in bars, arguments with the police...”

The actor’s jealousy and insecurities also became more common on Depp’s part, Gray reflects in his memoir: “When he came home, he would get crazy jealous and paranoid about what I had done while he was gone.“.

Nine months later that relationship came to an end after Johnny Depp was unfaithful to Jennifer Gray with Winona Ryder. In his book he writes that the relationship was in a good moment until he became aware of that act.