Johnny Depp was seen celebrating his victory over Amber Heard in a bar

This June 1, a jury ruled in favor of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in the defamation lawsuit, but the actor of “Pirates of the Caribbean” he was not in the courtroom when the verdict was read.

“Due to pre-scheduled work commitments that were made prior to trial, Mr. Depp will not be physically present for the verdict”, confirmed a source close to Johnny to the New York Post.

Nevertheless, Depp was watching the trial from the UKthe same place where he made a surprise concert appearance by taking the stage to play guitar alongside Jeff Beck.

And it is that Johnny was seen celebrating his win over Amber at a bar accompanied by Jeff himself and other musicians at the time the verdict was read.

Amber Heard, for her part, arrived at the Virginia court to hear the verdict in person.

Johnny received $15 million, while Heard, despite losing her case, received $2 million from the jury. Depp won all three counts of his defamation suit after a jury upheld his claim that his ex-wife tarnished her reputation and damaged her career when she wrote about becoming a “public figure representing domestic abuse” after the couple’s split. .

Amber’s op-ed for The Washington Post did not mention Depp’s name, but was widely interpreted as referring to him.

The actor filed the $50 million lawsuit in 2019, but the trial didn’t start until last April due to delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The actress, for her part, countersued for $ 100 million dollars.

Depp previously filed a libel suit against Britain’s The Sun newspaper after the publication called him a “wife beater” in an article about his involvement in the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ film series.

That trial began in July 2020 and four months later, the High Court of Justice ruled that the story was not libelous because Heard’s allegations against Depp were “substantially true.”

