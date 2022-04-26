Johnny Depp was writing the script for ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6 to say goodbye to Captain Jack Sparrow | Entertainment Cinema and Series

In the case of Depp, during his testimony on April 25, he spoke of one of the roles for which he is best known, that of Captain Jack Sparrow in the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ tapes, and criticized Disney’s decision to remove him from the saga as a response to the complaint of domestic violence against him.

In addition to leaving ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, Depp was also removed by Warner Bros. from the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ saga and his role as Grindelwald was given to Mads Mikkelsen; however, for Jack Sparrow, the actor revealed his plans and what he wishes for the character’s future.

Johnny Depp and the script of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’

In his testimony, Depp shared his confusion at being pulled from the role of the captain of the Black Pearl, saying he was even working closely with Disney on the script for the sixth film.

“I didn’t quite understand how after that long relationship and a pretty successful relationship, certainly for Disney, I was suddenly guilty until proven innocent… In fact, I had been approached to write ‘Pirates 6′” .

The actor’s idea for what would be the last ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movie with Captain Jack Sparrow was to give the character a deserved ending and to close his story in a satisfactory way.

“A franchise can only last for so long, and there is a way to end a franchise like that. And I thought the characters deserved it… to end their franchise on a high note. I planned to continue until it was time to stop.”

Will Johnny Depp Play Jack Sparrow Again?

The actor has played the captain of the Black Pearl in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl’ (2003), ‘Dead Man’s Chest’ (2006), ‘At World’s End’ (2007), ‘On Stranger Tides’ (2011) and ‘Dead Men Tell No Tales’ (2017).

But for the sixth installment of the saga, after his estrangement from Disney, the story of Jack Sparrow has been left aside and on the ‘Happy Sad Confused’ podcast in November 2020, actress Margot Robbie hinted that she will participate in a reboot of the franchise.