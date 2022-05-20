Johnny Depp: What nickname did the actor receive from Heard and Pennington?

ANDthe trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continues to generate expectation and tension in equal parts. The return of litigation has generated new contributions through other witnesses who may be key in the case.

One of those witnesses is Rachel Pennington, former friend of Amber Heard. Pennington became a confidant for whom she starred in Aquaman. And his statements have been striking in the trial.

He even found himself on the verge of tears while recounting the alleged physical abuse of the actor, who was also his friend during the relationship, towards his ex-wife.

“At first I wasn’t worried. Towards the end, when the physical abuse was more evident, she was worried. I was worried that when she transformed, she might accidentally do something worse than she ever intended.”

In his statement, he even commented on what Nickname received the winner of a Golden Globe by Pennington and Heardas a result of their possible indications of abuse.

“We called it the freak… me, Johnny, Amber, anyone else in the inner circle who was privy to the private stuff going on“, said Pennington during the session held in Fairfax.

Pennington’s statements come as a result of an episode that occurred in 2015. Pennington, a neighbor of Heard and Depp, stated that he sought a reconciliation between them. But she also highlighted the interpreter’s character and mood swings.

“Johnny would act like his wonderful self during a certain part of an occasion where people were hanging out or sometimes just privately at home. And he never knew what caused it. The change happened“Heard’s old friendship concluded.