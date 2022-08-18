Johnny Depp: what should Amber Heard have sold to pay compensation to the actor | Pirates of the Caribbean | tdex | revtli | ANSWERS

Despite the fact that a couple of months have passed since the media trial for defamation of Johnny Depp a Amber Heardthe controversy around both artists continues.

Now the actress must pay compensation for the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean”, and since the amount is considerably high, Heard has not hidden the problems he has to face said payment.

After having declared bankruptcy, the actress had to launch some actions to cover her debt with Depp, among them is Selling your home in Yucca Valley, California.

this farm located in the middle of the Mojave desert It is the one used by the actress of “Aquaman” to escape from the press, since it is located in a quiet place in California surrounded by desert.

Amber Heard acquired said property in 2019 for value of approximately 570 thousand dollars. Now, according to the land registry, the house was sold on July 18 for the amount of 1,050,000 dollars.

How much money does Amber Heard owe Johnny Depp?

After the verdict of the jury, the actress will have to pay her ex-husband a compensation of 15 million dollars to Johnny Depp. Of this amount of money, 10 million correspond to compensatory damages and five to punitive damages.

Nevertheless, The actress will also receive a compensation of 2 million dollars for compensatory damages.after the jury also found valid the defamation of Depp’s ex-lawyer.

