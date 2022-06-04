Johnny Depp, where was he when he found out that he had won the trial against Amber Heard | United States Celebs nnda nnlt | FAME

On June 1, the lengthy defamation trial between Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard came to an end with final verdict of the jury. The decision was based on all the evidence and witnesses presented by both parties. Finally, the justice decided that the ex-wife of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor committed defamation.

MORE INFORMATION: Johnny Depp jokes with boy about his amputated finger after trial against Amber Heard

The entire process was televised and reproduced through social networks. From what the public could observe the reaction of Amber Heard and her lawyers to learn from her that she was found guilty on all of her accusations. Throughout the reading, his face was serious and looking down.

Amber Heard and her lawyers (Photo: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN / POOL / AFP)

For their part, many also expected to see Johnny’s happy reaction, but only his legal team was present. When the accusations against the 58-year-old actor were finished, in which he was only found guilty in one of them, the legal team led by Benjamin Chew and Camille Vásquez took this result as a great victory.

The lawyers hugged each other, celebrating the reward after six weeks of hard work and daily hearings. However, we were unable to see Johnny, as he was not in court.

A member of Johnny Depp’s legal team hugs after the verdict (Photo: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN / POOL / AFP)

WHERE WERE YOU WHEN YOU LEARNED THE VERDICT

Johnny Depp had traveled days before to the United Kingdom, where he participated in a concert with his friends. For this reason, he decided to stay in the country to receive the news in a more relaxed atmosphere and accompanied by some friends.

Through social networks, images of the “Edward Scissorhands” actor were shared smiling in a bar in the city of Newcastle, England, where he was with the British singer Sam Fender.

Internet users were only able to witness 10 seconds of Johnny’s reaction, through the video that was shared. It can be seen how a group of people met the actor leaving a bar called “Bridge Tavern”. Most of the citizens present came over to show their support and congratulate him, while he smiled.

WHAT WAS THE VERDICT?

First, the accusations made against the “Aquaman” actress were read, where it was determined that she had incurred defamation and malice at all points. Therefore, the sum that she must pay her ex-husband for compensatory and punitive damages amounted to 15 million dollars, although the final amount became 8.35 million.

Subsequently, the charges against Johnny Depp were read, where most were dismissed, with the exception of one. This consisted of information regarding a destruction in the apartment, which was shown to have been leaked by an employee of the actor and was considered false. Because of that, Johnny will have to pay 2 million to Amber Heard.