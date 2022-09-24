Johnny Depp: who is your new partner

Johnny Depp He’s had a rough few months. Not only has he spent this time trying to clean up his image after the accusations of his ex-partner, Amber Heard, but he has also had to recover after losing his roles in important film projects, such as “Pirates of the Caribbean” or “Fantastic Animals”.

Now, after the most Hollywood trial of the century, Johnny Depp is slowly returning to a normal life. She is again making public appearances at events and awards. It has also been rumored that she would be cast in movies that would be released in years to come.

In addition to that, it seems that the actor he has also reopened his heart. Thus, according to the American media TMZ, he would have found love within the terrible storm that he had to overcome.

The name of who would be the interpreter’s current girlfriend is Joelle Rich. She is a lawyer who has represented important figures in the entertainment industry, including Emma Watson, members of royalty and even himself. Johnny Depp.

The defender of the law specializes in defamation. Therefore, she was part of the legal team of the former Jack Sparrow in 2020, when he denounced the English newspaper The Sun for what he considered false accusations against him. Although at that time he lost the legal battle, it seems that he would have won something much more relevant.

Since then, there is speculation about a romance between the two. In fact, Rich participated in the trial against Amber Heard, although not in a professional way. Apparently, he would have gone to accompany the star from the stands, simply for moral support. At that time, it was also thought that the star He dated Camille Vásquez, his main lawyer, but she flatly denied it.

Other media in the North American country, such as People, also collected information about the new girlfriend of Depp. As far as is known, She has two children and is married to their father, although she would be in the process of divorce. At 37 years old, moreover, she is one of the lawyers with the most experience in working with celebrities who seek to take care of her private life.

According to anonymous sources who spoke to Us Weekly, Johnny Depp and Joelle would have an “excellent chemistry” and would have tried to keep their bond discreet so as not to generate speculation in the middle of the trial against their ex. We will see if, in the coming months, we have any confirmation from the parties involved.