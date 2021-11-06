Johnny Depp will be able to consult Amber Heard’s phone records to prove his innocence

Johnny Depp has gotten a forensic inspection from the Virginia courthouse and will be able to check Amber Heard’s phone records to prove he never beat her.

Johnny Depp got access to telephone records of his ex-wife, Amber Heard, thanks to a Virginia court decision: the actor will be able to use the records to prove that his ex-wife falsified the injuries that, according to his version of events, were inflicted on her by the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

Johnny Depp in a photo of the Rome Film Fest 2021

Depp’s lawyers said: “Ms. Heard’s attorney repeatedly used these fake photographs during the deposition although the LAPD never considered the images in question to be genuine.. “

The Virginia court has ruled that the plaintiff’s legal team will be able to have Heard’s cell phone examined by an expert to see if the photos are authentic or if they have actually been altered. The Aquaman star’s attorney replied: “Amber Heard remains willing and able to back up the authenticity of her evidence, and her computer forensic expert has collaborated in this effort. In stark contrast, Mr. Depp was unable to produce even the audio tapes from which he leaked a partial out of context part, much less any support for the authenticity of any of his evidence.“.

Berlin 2020: Johnny Depp at the Minamata photocall

Johnny Depp has always claimed that he did not beat his ex-wife: on the contrary, the actor claims to be the injured party and, precisely for this reason, last year he sued Heard for defamation. It will be the analysis of the telephone records to clarify once and for all the origin and veracity of the photos of the American actress.