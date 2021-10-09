Johnny Depp will be in Rome for “Alice nella Città”

The actor will be one of the protagonists of the nineteenth edition of Alice nella città, an autonomous and parallel section of the Rome Film Fest

Johnny Depp back on the red carpet, and does it in Italy. After a brief appearance at the Deauville Film Festival in early September, the American actor will be one of the protagonists of the nineteenth edition of “Alice in the city“, autonomous and parallel section of the Rome Film Festival, scheduled from 14 to 24 October next. Depp arrives in Rome to present the animated web-series “Puffins“, Produced by produced by Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment, and will meet the public on Sunday 17th October.

The Rome Film Festival with the “Alice nella città” section will also be an opportunity for the 58-year-old American actor to retrace his career and pay homage to the characters he played, entered the imagination of several generations, with films such as “Edward scissorhands“,”The Chocolate Factory“, Obviously passing through the saga of”Pirates of the Caribbean“. It’s still, “Alice in Wonderland” And “Neverland – a dream for life”, Just to name a few of his most famous films.

Loading... Advertisements

Johnny Depp and “Ghostbusters: Legacy”, here is “Alice in the City” 2021

For its 19th edition, Alice nella Città shows a very rich program, starting with the European preview of “Ghostbusters: Legacy”, Opening film, to meetings with great protagonists of cinema, music and TV. Besides Depp there will be Achille Lauro And Frank Matano.

They will be ten the works in the Young Adult Competition and four Out of Competition ones, ten films and four special screenings in Panorama Italia, eight Special Events, three TV series, four restorations and twenty short films.

© Copyright LaPresse – Reproduction reserved