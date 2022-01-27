Johnny Depp will be Louis XV

After being ousted from the third installment of the saga of Fantastic Beasts following the trial of his ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp try to start over with a new project and a new role: that of Louis XV. He will play it, second Varietyin the new film by the French director and actress Maïwenn, which will begin filming this summer.

Johnny Depp Mondadori Portfolio

The details on the title and the plot are not yet known except that the shooting will take place, over the course of three months, in the real Parisian locations and, above all, at the Palace of Versailles, which had already been the set of Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette. Maiwenn will also take part in the film as the countess Jeanne du Barrythe last mistress of Louis XV, who reigned for 59 years, from 1715 to 1774.

Maïwenn

Despite the length of his reign, Louis XV died in dishonor, accused of corruption and debauchery and opening the dissent that would explode a few years later with the French Revolution. For Maiwenn this is the first period film, while for Depp it is the first time in a royal role. That this film represents a new beginning for the actor we will only discover in time, but it is certainly a starting point.