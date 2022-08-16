Johnny Depp Will Direct This Melancholy Film Accompanied by Al Pacino – CINEMABLEND

It took 25 years for Johnny Depp to sit in the director’s chair of a movie again. This time it has been confirmed that the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor will join forces with Al Pacino in a film that will start filming in 2023.

The return of Johnny Depp to the seventh art will be on several sides: recently we shared the first image of the actor from Pirates of the Caribbean as Louis XV in the film Jeanne duBarry by French director Maiwenn. However, he will also do so as a director in a film that will feature the participation of Al Pacino.

A new article from The Hollywood Reporter mentions that it is Modigliani, story that will tell the life of the Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani, who faced all kinds of challenges to be considered a world-class painter and sculptor. It was even considered a resounding failure from 1916; said story that also addresses the literary work of Dennis McIntyre and that will serve as a starting point.



Getty Images Johnny Depp will direct a film based on the life and work of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani.



The saga of the life of Mr. Modigliani is something I am incredibly honored to bring to the screen, said Johnny Depp. “It was a life of great hardship, but ultimately triumph: a universally human story that all viewers can relate to”.

It took 25 years for the also actor of titles like Waiting For The Barbarians Y Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwaldreturned to direct after his work in The Brave, a film where he channeled the acting work of Marlon Brando, Marshall Bell, Luis Guzmán and the musician Iggy Pop.



Getty Images Al Pacino will join the project as a producer.



It is expected that Modigliani begin filming in March 2023 with Al Pacino, an actor from Women perfume Y the Irish as a producer. At the moment the cast that will make up the return of Johnny Depp to the director’s chair has not been revealed, however, everything seems to be ready when contemplating an upcoming announcement that addresses this issue.

On the other hand, Depp is part of the voice cast in the animated series Impossible Puffinswhile the rumors about his return to the saga of Pirates of the Caribbean on par with Margot Robbie is still not cleared by Disney, a company that could pay more than 300 million dollars for various projects.