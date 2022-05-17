Johnny Depp will not return as Jack Sparrow: Disney found his replacement

ORnot of the papers that has given more fame to Johnny Depp is Captain Jack Sparrowin the movie franchise Pirates of the Caribbeanwhich even gave the actor a nomination for Oscar.

The franchise producer, Jerry Bruckheimerrecently confirmed that depp not participate in the scripts that are currently being worked on for a new movie of Pirates of the Caribbeanalthough at other times he has also refused to confirm the departure of the actor from the saga.

Bruckheimer confirmed the news during an interview with The Sunday Times. He said that they are actively working on two scripts for the new movie, one featuring margot robbie and one that doesn’t.

Currently, Depp is involved in a judicial case well documented with his ex-wife, Amber Heardwho accused him of physically assaulting her.

The accusation led to Depp being included in the hollywood blacklist and has been kept away from a number of potential roles, including the franchise of fantastic animals.

The role of Jack Sparrow can be added to the long list of jobs that Depp He has lost as a result of the trial with Heard, despite the fact that he has participated in all five films.

It has not been confirmed how margot robbie revive the franchise Pirates of the Caribbeanbut he seems to be playing a Jack-Sparrow-like figure.