Johnny Depp will play King Louis XV, Chris Evans in the film Red One

Johnny Depp after a period of legal battles with ex-wife Amber Heard, which cost him the role of Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean and that of the wizard Gellert Grindelwald in the franchise of Fantastic Beasts, returns to the set to star in an as yet untitled historical drama. Deadline website reports that Johnny Depp has signed on to star as King Louis XV alongside the French actress and director Maiween who in addition to playing the role of Jeanne du Barry, a mistress of the king beheaded during the French Revolution, will also direct the film. Filming will kick off on July 8 in Paris and will include some scenes that will be shot in the famous palace of Versailles.

Louis XV of Bourbon was king of France from 1715 to 1774, the year of his death. Endowed with a vast culture and mild character, at the beginning of his reign he obtained great acclaim from the people who came to give him the nickname of “Beloved”. Over the years, however, his weakness in making decisions and the intriguing and constant presence of his lovers made his popularity collapse, so much so that when he died in the streets of Paris the celebrations went crazy. On the screen the character played by Johnny Depp has been represented many times, we remember the interpretations of Michel Serrault in the film The insolent (1996), Didier Bourdon in The golden tulip (2003), Rip Torn in Marie Antoinette (2006) by Sofia Coppola and Stanley Weber in the TV movie Louis XV – The black sun (2009).

The Deadline website reports that former Captain America Chris Evans has signed up to star in Red One, it is a Christmas film produced by Amazon that sees Dwayne Johnson protagonist. The film is described as an “action-adventure comedy for the whole family that envisions a whole new universe to explore within the Christmas genre.” Jake Kasdan who has already directed The Rock in blockbusters Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle And Jumanji: The Next Level directs “Red One” from a screenplay written by Chris Morgan, writer of several chapters of the saga Fast & Furious including the spin-off Hobbs and Shaw which starred The Rock alongside Jason Statham. In addition to “Red One”, Chris Evans has two other films currently in post-production: he voiced the astronaut who inspired Buzz Lightyear’s toy from Toy Story in the animated film Lightyear – The True Story Buzz, and we will see him as a CIA agent on the trail of a dangerous escaped killer, played by Ryan Gosling, in the action thriller The Gray Man directed by the Russo brothers (Avengers: Endgame)

Johnson announced the film in an Instagram video last year and described it as “Hobbs meets Miracle on 34th Street.”