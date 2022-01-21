Johnny Depp will play Louis XV in Maiwenn’s new film

At the last Rome Festival he enjoyed a real crowd bath, thanks to the fans who flocked to attend his Masterclass, but otherwise the last few months were not peaceful, for Johnny Depp. The many legal disputes with his wife and the boycott allegations against Hollywood have not prevented him from looking ahead, and we should soon find him again. in the role of Louis XV in the new film by Maïwenn.

Like others before him, the actor seems to have found a more available audience in old Europe, which could at this point re-embrace it on the occasion of the next Cannes Film Festival, where the French actress and director is at home and where she has already won the Jury Prize in 2011 for hers Polisse, then followed by Mon roi – My king (2015) and DNA – The roots of love (2020).

Production of the film should begin in France in July of this year, suggesting an exit – in the hall? – In the 2023, who knows if in conjunction with the important event of the Croisette. There will be time to find out more, as no hint of the plot has been released, nor confirmation that it is indeed a costume drama.