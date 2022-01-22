Johnny Depp will play Louis XV in Maiwenn’s next film

Johnny Depp is ready to return to the big screen. After a tumultuous divorce from Amber Heard following domestic violence allegations, Depp is expected to play King Louis XV in French director Maiwenn’s upcoming film.

When will filming begin?

The film is produced by Pascal Caucheteux and Gregoire Sorlat’s Why Not Productions, with Wild Bunch International handling world sales. Production will begin in summer 2022, mainly set at the Palace of Versailles.

Johnny Depp as Louis XV: Plot

Although the title and plot of the film have not yet been revealed, King Louis XV, nicknamed “the beloved”, reigned for nearly 60 years before he died after being accused of corruption.

Louis XV

Louis XV, one of the longest in the history of France after that of Louis XIV. Paradoxically, Louis XV died as an unpopular king after being accused of corruption and debauchery. The project was first reported by the French site Satellifax.

Johnny Depp

Depp did not appear in a 2020 movie since “Minamata”, which premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival in February 2020. Depp played photojournalist Eugene Smith, who traveled to Minamata, Japan in the 1970s to document the effects of mercury poisoning resulting from pollution from the chemical company Chisso. Depp also produced the film.

Her words

“Some movies touch people,” Depp previously told the project’s Sunday Times. “And this concerns those in Minamata and the people who experience similar things. And for anything … For my Hollywood boycott? A man, and again, an actor in an unpleasant and messy situation in recent years? But, you know, I’m moving towards where I have to go to do all of this… to bring things to light ”. (Johnny Depp will be Louis XV)

Love for his fans

Depp thanked his fans for being his true “employers” and not the Hollywood studio system. “I am proud of these people, for what they are trying to say, which is the truth. The truth they are trying to uncover since it is not present in more traditional publications, ”Depp said. “It’s a long road that gets awkward at times. Sometimes just plain stupid. But they stayed on the road with me and it is for them that I will fight. Always, until the end. Whatever it may be.

Depp vs Heard: The court battle continues.