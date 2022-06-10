Johnny Depp will release album after trial with Amber Heard: this is how his voice sounds | Music

Jean G Fowler

The actor will release an album in collaboration with Jeff Beck and you can now listen to his first single

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

After his media legal battle with Amber Heard, Johnny Depp surprises with news that involves the musical world, as he announced that he will release an album with Jeff Beck and we can even hear his first single.

The name given to the album is “18” and it will include 13 songs, divided between covers and some originals composed by Johnny Depp. From this repertoire comes “This Is A Song For Miss Hedy Lamarr”, written by the actor and which was already released as a single with a music video.

The album will be released on July 15 and will be Depp’s first joint effort with Jeff Beck, who met five years ago, forging a close friendship that eventually led them to collaborate on this material.

We can also see the album cover, an illustration drawn by hand.

Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck’s “18” Tracklist

Midnight Walker (Davy Spillane cover) Death And Resurrection Show (Killing Joke cover) Time (cover by Dennis Wilson) Sad Motherfuckin’ Parade (composed by Johnny Depp) Don’t Talk (Put Your Head On My Shoulder) (Beach Boys cover) This Is A Song For Miss Hedy Lamarr (composed by Johnny Depp) Caroline, No (Beach Boys cover) Ooo Baby Baby (The Miracles cover) What’s Going On (Marvin Gaye cover)

10 Venus In Furs (The Velvet Underground cover) 11 Let It Be Me (The Everly Brothers cover)

12 Stars (cover by Janis Ian)

13 Isolation (John Lennon cover) – (Available digital and CD only)