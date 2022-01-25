Johnny Depp will return to the cinema, for him a new film but not in America

Johnny Depp may soon return to the cinema. After being banned from American production sets following accusations of violence against him by Amber Heard, the actor was cast as the star of French actress and director Maiwenn’s next film.

Johnny Depp is one of the most high-sounding names in Hollywood, star of many films, an icon of the world of cinema, but also one of the stars who has been most targeted by controversy and media attention in recent years, following the divorce with Amber Heard, which caused him many problems. Accused of being violent towards the actress, Depp was automatically ousted from the American productions that saw him among the main characters. And yet, we will see him in the cinema as soon as possible, since he has been chosen as the protagonist of the French actress and director Maiwenn.

Johnny Depp will be Louis XV

According to what reported by Variety, in fact, the actor has been chosen by the director for his next film, which will start shooting this summer and will last three months, in which he will have to play the French king Louis XV. It is not yet clear what the plot of the film will be, but the figure of the monarch nicknamed “the Beloved” will be central in the story, in which both the positive and negative sides of the king will emerge who, in fact, was harshly criticized for his debauchery, during her long reign which lasted from 1715 to 1774. Maiwenn has carved out a role for her too, she will play the famous countess Jeanne du Barrythe king’s last mistress.

Johnny Depp removed from the cinema

This is a turning point for the actor who, in fact, had been removed from the set of “Fantastic Beasts” after the various disputes and statements in court by his wife Amber Heard, who sketched the portrait of a violent man and addicted to alcohol. . Not only that, some American streaming platforms had decided to eliminate from their catalog all the titles of which Depp was the protagonist, putting in place a real cancellation process. It must also be said that his skill as an actor has recently been questioned.