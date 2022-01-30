Johnny Depp will sell his works in the form of NTF

Johnny Depp has decided to sell some of his paintings as NTF. Profits will go to charity with the Never Fear Truth initiative

Johnny Depp has put some of his paintings up for sale in the form of NTF (Non Fungible Tokens). The initiative is part of the collection Never Fear Truth, the proceeds of which will go to charity. The works are all portraits of Depp’s friends and family or other movie stars.

We all know Johnny Depp as a successful actor, but not everyone knows of his talent for art. The star of Pirates of the Caribbean in fact, he creates paintings in which he portrays people close to him. Among these we have Marlon Brando, his longtime friend, but also Hollywood stars such as Elizabeth Taylor, Hunter S. Thompson, Heath Ledger. There is also his daughter Lily-Rose Depp, the director Tim Burton with whom he collaborated frequently and his late dog Mooh. Finally, the collection includes a self-portrait of Johnny Depp himself and Bunnyman, the imaginary friend conceived by his son. “Johnny’s art is based on the people who inspired him throughout his life” in fact explains a post on the profile of Never Fear Truth “Let’s put together 40 years of his personal art and put it in a single art collection”.

All these works have been on sale on the site since January 26th Never Fear Truth. On February 17, however, a lottery will be held to decide who will win the NTFs. Each of the NTFs will also have a high definition physical version, which the owner will be able to redeem once for the cost of production and delivery.

At the moment, the prices of the works have not yet been revealed. However, we know that 25% of the proceeds from the sale of Johnny Depp’s works will be donated to charity. In particular, the designated beneficiaries will be the Los Angeles Children’s Hospital, the Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital, the Elizabeth Taylor Aids Foundation, the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, the Perth Children’s Hospital and the Gonzo Trust.

Lucana, student in Bologna. She has always been passionate about cinema, literature and any form of art.

