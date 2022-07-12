Johnny Depp Wins Another Trial After Amber Heard’s

After being legally imposed on his ex-partner (Amber Heard), Johnny Depp resolves another court battle that he had pending.

Yes ok Johnny Depp He is best known for his performances in franchises such as Pirates of the Caribbean, Edward Scissorhands either Donnie Brasco, lately the actor has built a reputation mainly for the drama that his personal life has become. But, little by little, he is sticking his head out. Just a month ago the defamation trial concluded between him and his ex-wife, Amber Heard. The actor received $10 million in compensatory damages and another $5 million in punitive damages. However, this last figure was eventually reduced to $350,000. Today we have learned that the Hollywood star has resolved another of his pending cases and will thus avoid going through the courts again.

To tell the story we must go back to city ​​of lies (2018). In that film, Johnny Depp played Russell Poolethe Los Angeles detective who investigated the murders of tupac shakur Y The Notorious BIG city ​​of lies It was also the source of an alleged aggression that the actor would have starred in. Supposedly, he hit gregg Brooks, the film’s location director. Four years later, a presentation at the Los Angeles Superior Court from one of Brooks’ attorneys, Arbella azyzian, says that after weeks of behind-the-scenes talks they have reached some kind of agreement. While the terms have not been made public and there is a possibility that it could end up being dropped, it appears that Johnny Depp opted to pay Brooks to drop the suit two weeks before the trial began. Thus he has avoided the courts, which he could not do with Amber Heard.

The problem is related to ‘City of Lies’ (2018)

For those who do not know the case, it is very easy to remember it. The lawsuit maintains that on April 13, 2017, Gregg Brooks went to tell Johnny Depp that the production of city ​​of lies It would end tonight. The actor was allegedly drunk and began yelling obscenities at the film’s location director. He then hit him “twice on the lower left side of the rib cage, causing pain.” Then, Amber Heard’s ex-husband yelled that he was going to pay Brooks $100,000 to “punch me in the face right now,” but his security team got him out of there. Brooks was then asked not to sue the film’s production. When he refused, he was fined on April 16, 2017.

The trial between Johnny Depp and Gregg Brooks was delayed due to the pandemic. But, with just a few weeks to go before it kicks off, Barring a surprise last-minute change, we’ll never see the actor in an American courtroom again. to deal with this particular legal drama. If the trial had gone ahead, one of the star’s lawyers would have been Camille Vasquezwho also represented him in the defamation trial against Amber Heard.