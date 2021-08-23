Johnny Depp, wins court case against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp, the actor won against Amber Heard in court, this could positively influence developments on defamation about his relationship with his ex-wife in court.

The victory in court obliges ex-wife Amber Heard to reveal the extent of her donation to the American Civil Liberties Union, the important turning point was providential for the famous actor who plays Jack Sparrow.

The star of numerous films is the heroine of Acquaman Amber Heard, they have had a troubled court case that has continued to be disputed for two years.

Victory in court for the Pirates of the Caribbean actor could positively influence the entire process involving his defamation with his ex-wife.

After being accused of harassment and abuse, allegedly directed by the actor towards Amber Heard and the subsequent divorce, there was some news in court regarding the sentence in New York.

The famous actor has obtained the authorization to publicly know the amount donated by his ex-wife to the American Civil Liberties Union, or the American Union for Civil Rights, this money would have been the same received by Amber Heard after the divorce.

The actor and his lawyers believe that ex-wife Amber Heard did not actually donate all of the $ 7 million received after the divorce to charity.

Johnny Depp, the lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard could end in his favor

The ex-wife said she had donated half of the $ 7 million she received to ACLU and half to Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles. After the pleading of the lawyers, the ACLU will have to prove in court all the documents attesting to the donation of Amber Heard in their favor.

In the event that the theories of the lawyers are correct, the whole process could go in favor of the plaintiff and therefore win the libel suit that the plaintiff has against his ex-wife.

A few years ago Amber Heard published an article in the Washington Post where she denounced the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean for abuses he allegedly suffered during their marriage.

This triggered the actor’s reaction in a defamation suit against his ex-wife, the trial will be held in 2022 in Virginia and will see the actor on one side on defamation charges, suing Amber Heard with 50 million dollars. , while his ex-wife also sued him with a value of $ 100 million.

One of the lawyers has released some statements that see the Pirates of the Caribbean actor very pleased with the decision to examine all the documents relating to the alleged donation of his ex-wife Amber Heard.

