Johnny Depp wins court hearing against ex-wife Amber Heard: “From her a calculated and manipulative lie”

One to one and ball in the center. Johnny Depp struck a coup in court in New York against his ex-wife Amber Heard as part of the endless process for their divorce. This time there is one in the viewfinder donation that the actress had promised and of which there is no trace. But let’s go in order: as the Independent writes, Amber Heard had promised that she would donate half of the money she would have collected from the American Civil Liberties Union, an association that deals with civil rights, and to the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles. divorce with Depp. Too bad though that at the moment there is no trace of payments.

For this reason, therefore, during the last hearing of the trial, the judge accepted the motion of the plaintiff’s legal team, establishing that Heard must not only indicate the exact amount donated but also show the documents certifying the payment, to decree whether the woman has kept her promise or not. This point is in fact particularly crucial for Johnny Depp’s defense because his lawyer argues that the donation promised by the actor’s ex-wife was only “a calculated and manipulative lie” which Hto have tilted the situation against Depp from the beginningor”.

Not only that, he also told the judge that Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles had written to Depp’s financial adviser in 2019 to inform him that Heard had not made any paymentsor. If it turns out that Heard has indeed failed to comply with the deal, the plaintiff would score a point in her favor and the libel suit could take a very different turn for the ex-wife.