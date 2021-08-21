The plaintiff was granted the right to pursue the $ 50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife. The trial will begin next April

A breakthrough has come in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard case: plaintiff has won the right to sue ex-wife for defamation.

A judge in the state of Virginia, America, denied Heard’s request to have the case dismissed, which means that the plaintiff of Pirates of the Caribbean can carry on his $ 50 million libel suit against Amber Heard, in an attempt to rehabilitate his name.

Depp, 58, had filed the lawsuit in 2019 after Amber Heard had recounted, in an open letter published by the Washington Post: “I have talked about sexual violence and have dealt with the wrath of our culture. We need a change ».

In the article, the actress claimed to have become “a public figure victim of domestic abuse”.

According to the actor, the publication of these words cost him the lead role in the reboot of the Pirates of the Caribbean and in Fantastic Beasts.

The judge’s decision to grant him the right to sue his ex-wife comes precisely because Johnny Depp claimed he was “boycotted” by Hollywood after newspapers branded him as a “wife beater” for the abuse allegations made by Amber Heard.

(Continue below the photo)

Loading... Advertisements

The two actors, who met on the set of Chronicles of a Passion in 2009, they married in February 2015 and confirmed their separation in May 2016.

At the time, Heard had filed for divorce from Depp and he had also obtained a temporary restraining order against the actor after claiming that Depp had physically abused her during their relationship, especially when under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

However, the actor of Fantastic beasts he has always “vehemently” denied having been violent with his ex-wife, overturning the script and accusing her of domestic violence, which she – in turn – denied.

**Johnny Depp’s former assistant accuses Amber Heard: “She was the violent one of the two” **

In March 2021, for the umpteenth time, Depp was denied permission to appeal to court to review the sentence.

The judges of the Court of Appeal stated that the original hearing “was complete and fair” and that the trial judge “provided thorough reasons for his conclusions, and that it was not even likely to be proven to be any error of approach. or error of law “.

The lawsuit between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has been going on for more than 5 years and is set to continue: in fact, in April 2022 the trial against the actress will begin.