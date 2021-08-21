Johnny Depp wins lawsuit against Amber Heard: she will be tried for defamation

Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp won his court battle against ex-wife Amber Heard, who will be tried for defamation of him.

Johnny Depp wins in court

Amber Heard will have to be tried for defamation. The ex-husband Johnny Depp has in fact won the lawsuit filed in court against the actress, who in the meantime has denounced him for domestic violence. The lawsuit filed by the American star refers to an article in the Washington Post dating back to 2018 where Heard, while not mentioning her name, reported having been the victim of Domestic violence: “I became a public figure representing domestic abuse and felt the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak.” Recently Depp instead lost the case against the Sun, in which he was defined as a “wife beater” precisely because of the trial brought against him by his ex-wife (and which has not yet been concluded). Due to the lawsuit filed against him by his ex-wife, Depp confessed that he is having a difficult time in terms of his career. “I’m moving in the direction that will allow me to bring all this to light “, said the actor, who accused Hollywood of “boycotting him”.

Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard

After just 15 months of marriage between 2015 and 2016, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard parted ways amid heavy accusations and mutual recriminations. After she accused him of Domestic violence the actor also accused the actress of beating him. While some film deals have faded for the actor due to the affair, some of his exes have taken the defense (among them in particular the ex-wife Vanessa Paradis, father of the two children had by the actor). Amber Heard, who had asked the actor $ 7 million as maintenance, allegedly gave the money to charity (while later the matter would have been denied).

Johnny Depp today

After leaving Amber Heard, Johnny Depp has had a particularly difficult time and has seen many of his film contracts vanish. At the moment, no evidence has emerged regarding the alleged violence that the two actors would have committed towards each other, but it is known that already in the past Depp has had a rather turbulent relationship with ex-girlfriend Kate Moss.