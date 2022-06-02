Johnny Depp wins the trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard

Heard, who sometimes broke down sobbing on the stand, testified more than a dozen times that Depp was violent toward her. In a key incident in Australia in 2015, Heard said Depp became “belligerent” after using MDMA, attacking her by grabbing her by the neck and at one point sexually assaulting her with an object he later described as a bottle.

“I look into his eyes and I don’t recognize him anymore,” Heard testified. “She had never been so scared in my life.”

Mackenna White, an attorney who advises people on the risks of posting allegations of sexual misconduct that could be challenged, said she was concerned that online ridicule against Heard made some people less likely to come forward.

“The absolute destruction of Amber Heard will have an impact,” White said. “If you’re someone who’s worried about what might happen if you speak up, this could have the same chilling effect that we’ve been trying to reverse all these years.”

Others saw the online reaction as a harbinger of what the jury would decide.

“There are now millions of Americans intervening as evidence is presented in court; we can take that as an indication of how the case is going,” said Imran Ansari, a lawyer representing Alan Dershowitz in defamation lawsuits involving Virginia Giuffre, who said he was a victim of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking operation and accused Dershowitz to be part of it, something he denies.