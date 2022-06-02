Johnny Depp wins the trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard
For six weeks, the defamation case that actor Johnny Depp brought against his ex-wife Amber Heard shocked the country, offering a rare case of high-profile charges and counter-accusations in the #MeToo era, including lurid accusations of physical abuse, which they were discussed in a courtroom converted into a public stage.
On Wednesday, the seven-person jury in Fairfax, Virginia, that reviewed the case found that Heard had defamed Depp when she described herself in a 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post as a “public figure representing abuse.” domestic”. Depp was awarded more than $10 million in compensatory damages.
During the trial, Depp strongly denied Heard’s accusations that he had subjected her to repeated physical abuse, including punches, headbutts and multiple instances of sexual assault. In a post-verdict statement, Depp thanked the jury and said she “brought him back to life.”
Heard, who was in the courtroom when the verdict was read, said in a later statement that she was disappointed “beyond words” by the ruling.
“I am heartbroken that the mountain of evidence was not enough to confront my ex-husband’s disproportionate power, dominance and influence,” she said.
Heard was not encouraged by the fact that the jury also awarded her $2 million in damages, because it ruled that Depp’s lawyer had defamed her. A spokeswoman for Heard, Alafair Hall, said she planned to appeal.
Often these cases are settled out of court, in part to avoid public scrutiny. The bitter charges and the shameful details of this case were not only aired in open court, but also before cameras that broadcast each accusation and then became memes that were discussed on social networks.
Heard’s 2018 op-ed never mentioned Depp by name, but he claimed it was clearly referring to their marriage, which began in 2015 and collapsed just over a year later, and was false. (Early drafts were prepared by the American Civil Liberties Union, where Heard was an ambassador, and focused on women’s rights and gender-based violence.)
The jury agreed, finding that it contained several statements that were false and made with genuine malice.
Heard responded by claiming that she had been smeared in 2020 when one of Depp’s lawyers at the time dismissed her allegations as a “hoax” in remarks to a British tabloid. The jury found that Depp had defamed Heard when her lawyer accused her of damaging the couple’s penthouse and blamed Depp.
The verdict came as a surprise to several legal analysts, who pointed out that a judge in the United Kingdom ruled two years ago that there was evidence that Depp had repeatedly assaulted Heard. That ruling came in a libel suit Depp had filed after The Sun, a British tabloid newspaper, called him a “wife beater” in a headline. The judge in that case ruled that the defendants had shown that what they posted was “substantially true.”
Heard, 36, maintained throughout the trial that everything in the op-ed was true.
The combination of stars, sensational details and courtroom cameras turned the trial into an internet obsession. Memes and posts attacking Heard, some created by Depp superfans, proliferated online. Heard testified that he had received thousands of death threats since the start of the trial, calling the taunts he received online “agonizing.”
Heard, who sometimes broke down sobbing on the stand, testified more than a dozen times that Depp was violent toward her. In a key incident in Australia in 2015, Heard said Depp became “belligerent” after using MDMA, attacking her by grabbing her by the neck and at one point sexually assaulting her with an object he later described as a bottle.
“I look into his eyes and I don’t recognize him anymore,” Heard testified. “She had never been so scared in my life.”
Mackenna White, an attorney who advises people on the risks of posting allegations of sexual misconduct that could be challenged, said she was concerned that online ridicule against Heard made some people less likely to come forward.
“The absolute destruction of Amber Heard will have an impact,” White said. “If you’re someone who’s worried about what might happen if you speak up, this could have the same chilling effect that we’ve been trying to reverse all these years.”
Others saw the online reaction as a harbinger of what the jury would decide.
“There are now millions of Americans intervening as evidence is presented in court; we can take that as an indication of how the case is going,” said Imran Ansari, a lawyer representing Alan Dershowitz in defamation lawsuits involving Virginia Giuffre, who said he was a victim of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking operation and accused Dershowitz to be part of it, something he denies.
Depp, 58, gave a very different version of their relationship, and the trip to Australia, in which he said Heard was the aggressor. She testified that the actress had been a girlfriend who seemed “too good to be true,” but she became a partner who made fun of him, called him names, hit him and threw objects at him.
In Australia, he testified, she threw a bottle of vodka that exploded on his hand, cutting his finger. (She denies throwing the bottle at him and says she only hit him in self-defense or her sister’s defense.)
In his testimony, Depp, a big star known for the films he made with director Tim Burton, such as young scissorhands, as well as for his portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow in the franchise Pirates of the Caribbean of Disney, attributed the decline of his acting career to Heard’s accusations.
“It’s very strange when one day you’re Cinderella, so to speak, and then in 0.6 seconds you’re Quasimodo,” Depp testified. “And I didn’t deserve that.”
Several witnesses called by Depp’s lawyers disputed Heard’s accounts of violence, including police officers and the actor’s employees who recalled that the actress appeared unharmed when she reported having bruises.
Others backed Depp’s claim of reputational damage, including his agent, who testified that the actor had lost a $22.5 million contract to reprise his role in the movie franchise. Pirates of the Caribbean after Heard’s op-ed was published. (A Disney production executive who testified said she had no reason to believe the decision not to hire Depp was related to the op-ed.)
Several of Heard’s witnesses, including her sister and a former makeup artist, testified to seeing her injuries at the time of the alleged abuse. Her sister, Whitney Henriquez, said she saw Depp actively hitting Heard while she was wearing a cast because of her finger injury.
The legal process often became an arena in which the couple and many of their associates recounted some of the most intimate, embarrassing and often contradictory incidents of their relationship.
Depp’s text messages referred to Heard using insults and obscenities as a “worthless prostitute.” An audio recording captured Heard calling Depp a loser, a “joke” and other recorded arguments in which they both appear to agree were violent towards each other.
Depp’s drug use and past addiction to opiates were frequently mentioned, but his lawyers argued that he never claimed to be a saint, just that he was not an abuser.
“I can’t say I’m embarrassed,” Depp said of the personal disclosures required at trial, “because I know I’m doing the right thing.”