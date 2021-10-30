Johnny Depp, won the last court round against ex-wife Amber Heard. And Il divo lashes out against Hollywood

Amber Heard’s libel trial will take place. The ex-wife of the star Johnny Depp loses the last round of a story that has now held court in the courtrooms and in the American media and not only for some time. Depp had instead lost in court to The Sun; the star had been defined in an article in the English newspaper as a “wife beater” regarding the accusations of domestic violence brought by Heard, a term that the actor did not like at all and which prompted him to file a complaint: according to his lawyers it was defamation. However, the judge who dealt with the case in the UK had agreed with The Sun, as the evidence provided by the defense confirmed that Depp “actually beat Amber Heard on at least 12 of the 14 occasions” described in the indictment and declared by the woman. . It follows that calling him “wife beater” would have been anything but defamatory.

Johnny Depp, won the last round

And this was the first part of the story which clearly represents a big victory for the “Aquaman” actress.

But Johnny Depp’s complaints were not limited to The Sun. At the same time, in the States, the actor has in fact filed another libel suit against Amber Heard, this time regarding another article, the now famous publication in the Washington Post accusing him of domestic violence. The one from which it all started. According to the actor’s lawyers, those statements would have caused serious damage to his image that had strong repercussions on his career, starting with the dismissal from the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise.

Winning this further lawsuit could “clean up” his name, but clearly the English ruling is in no way in his favor. On the contrary, last April Heard’s lawyers had just challenged this collateral victory of the actress to ask the US court to drop the charges against her. The lawyers said the trial against their client has no reason to exist: if The Sun is not guilty of defamation for calling the plaintiff a “wife beater”, as it has been shown that he actually beat Heard, at the in the same way, the words of the actress are also valid.

But apparently, Penney Azcarate, a Fairfax County judge, didn’t agree at all.

As reported in the last hours by Deadline, the request to cancel the trial against Amber Heard was in fact officially rejected. In motivating this decision, the judge explained that the two defamation cases are not comparable and cannot be put on the same level, as the trial held in the United Kingdom did not focus on the actress and her words, but on those written by the The Sun, although both she and Johnny Depp attended the hearings.

The libel trial against Amber Heard will therefore take place, as previously established, in April 2022.

The star now against Hollywood

The news comes a few hours after Depp’s accusations against Hollywood, with the actor lashing out against the “star system”, the latter guilty of having boycotted it for some time, according to the star. «It’s been five surreal years», so the protagonist of Piraeus of the Caribbean defines the turbulent period of the legal confrontation with his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, who has turned to the courts to report a series of abuses suffered in their troubled relationship as a couple. The actor confessed in an interview with the British Sunday Times. He admitted as a “man and actor” that he had been through a chaotic situation in recent times but has relaunched by promising to “shed light” on him.

He has already tried in different ways but with poor results: like the lawsuit lost, as mentioned, against the British tabloid Sun which in 2018 had defined the star a “thug” husband.

Depp still has disputes open in the divorce lawsuit with Heard in the US. Meanwhile, the American production company MGM, which has bought the rights to its latest film entitled Minamata, has decided not to distribute it in the United States. In the film he plays the documentary photographer William Eugene Smith, who in the 1970s denounced the effects on the Japanese population of mercury poisoning (a pathology later known as Minamata disease, named after the Japanese citizen most affected).

Depp and director Andrew Levitas have no doubts that the choice of the giant depends on the actor’s personal problems and the bad repercussions that these could have on the image of the company with MGM, even more so with the Hollywood world still shaken by the #MeToo campaign against sexual harassment of women.