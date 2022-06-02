Johnny Depp won the lawsuit against Amber Heard

The legal battle for defamation was closely followed by all the fans of the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean. Unsurprisingly, the decision favored Depp.

The trial that had all those who follow what happens in Hollywood I reach its end. johnny depp This day was finally resolved and it was favorable for the actor who starred in projects such as Pirates of the Caribbean, Panic and Madness in Las Vegas Y Scissorhands. Although it was practically obvious that Justice leaned in favor of Deppthe resolution took longer than expected.

Originally, the outcome of the trial that johnny depp did to Amber Heard for defamation was going to be resolved yesterday. But the jury took extra time until, finally, today at noon in the United States, a result was announced that came unanimously. heard was found guilty and the career of Depp can start to heal. In fact, the actor made a statement on his networks where he thanked his fans for their support.

“The best is yet to come and finally a new chapter has begun”wrote in Instagram Depp, after the Virginia court ruled in his favor. It is worth noting that, unlike Amber Heard, the actor was not present at the time the resolution was communicated. If his two lawyers were there, Camille Vasquez and Benjamin Chewwho embraced each other when the result was announced.

At the beginning of the trial for defamation, johnny depp had sued Amber Heard for a sum close to 100 million dollars. According to the portals dedicated to covering the income of the stars of HollywoodWhat Celebrity Net Worththe fortune of the star of Pirates of the Caribbean amounts to 150 million dollars. Had they been lost, they would all have been for heardwho had made a counterclaim for 100 million dollars and will have to settle for only 2 million.

+What will happen to Amber Heard

The actress will have to face not only the problems of having lost her trial for defamation (with all the legal expenses that this may entail) but she will also leave her career hanging in the balance. As well as Depp they kicked him out of all the projects he was in, heard you may suffer a similar fate. In fact, fans of Aquaman They have been asking for months for it to be replaced by Emilia Clarke. The actress returned to her networks after being absent for the duration of the trial, to write: “I have no words to describe the disappointment I feel today”.