Johnny Depp Won’t Play Jack Sparrow Again in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’

During the trial against Amber Heard, Johnny Depp assured that he will not play Jack Sparrow in “Pirates of the Caribbean 6” as well Disney He will pay you $300 million. During the interrogation, the actress’s lawyer focused on the artist’s old statements about the aforementioned role since he assured that the accusations of her ex-wife caused the Mickey Mouse company to withdraw her support.

“The fact is, Mr. Depp, if Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on earth would make you go back and work with Disney on a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movie? Right?” asked the lawyer.

What Johnny Depp replied: “It’s true, Mr. Rottenborn.” As you recall, Disney fired the actor from his role as Jack Sparrow after Amber Heard wrote an article revealing that he was a victim of domestic abuse, so the company removed him from the company. franchise.

However, even though Disney He no longer wants him for “Pirates of the Caribbean”, he continues to use his character to visit children with cancer, go to theme parks and more.

Margot Robbie was the replacement for Johnny Depp in “Pirates of the Caribbean”

Disney signed Margot Robbie as the protagonist of the fifth “Pirates of the Caribbean” film, a news that was not well received by some fans who do not conceive the saga without Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow.

Robbie signed a deal with the production company to lead the film, whose plot will be set in the same world as the previous ones and will feature other female stars. Given this news, many followers expressed their discontent on Twitter and called for Depp’s return.

“It’s simple, if the new ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movie doesn’t have Captain Jack Sparrow or Johnny Depp, I won’t watch it,” one fan wrote. “Johnny Depp was nominated for an Oscar for Captain Jack Sparrow. But yeah… Let’s pretend he’s not valuable to cinematic history,” another tweeter noted.

“Johnny Depp is more than his role as Jack Sparrow. He will do perfectly fine without ‘Pirates of the Caribbean,’ however ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ will suffer without him,” one netizen opined.

At the moment, Disney is not willing to reinstate the interpreter in his studios and the “Pirates of the Caribbean” saga after the accusations of mistreatment of his ex-wife Amber Heard. “By not signing him you will not only lose money and fans, but you will discredit a victim of domestic violence,” wrote another user on Twitter.

