Johnny Depp wore a cap from “Los Diablos de Nayarit” on the final day of the trial against Amber Heard

Last Wednesday concluded the trial between Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard which was one of the most mediatic legal processes in recent years. The verdict of the jury concluded that both actors defamed each other, but the sentence favored the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean, who will receive 10 million dollars in damages and another 5 million as a fine, although the judge lowered this last amount to USD 350,000.

Derived from the legal process that lasted six weeks, Depp not only surprised his fans around the world, after thanking them in a release for the love and support he received, but caused a sensation in the Mexicans, after being captured with a quirky team cap The devils of Nayarit the day it would air the resolution of your case.

“Hey Johnny Depp, you bring my whole ranch crazy for this cap where it clearly reads Devils of Nayarit. And it will certainly bring you better and more success.” “Johnny Depp has already won since he went to the #Devils of #Nayarit “were some of the mentions in Twitter.

It should be noted that, although such a sports group does not formally exist in Mexico, one that could be similar would be the baseball team of The Red Devils of Tepic.

This situation caused great intrigue among Internet users, who did not hesitate to be excited by the fact that the American actor carried an element of Mexican culture at such important moments for him.

In the first instance, a video began to circulate where it was ensured that Johnny used this outfit when signing the statements he made after the jury’s verdict, so Infobae Mexico set out to corroborate this information Y, Although it was not possible to ensure that the clip corresponds to that specific moment, it was managed to verify that the actor used the cap the day the trial ended.

San Fender shared the image from his Instagram (Photo: IG @Sam_fender)

was the diary Daily Mail who pointed out that the actor of fantastic animals came out last June 1st with Jeff Beck and San Fender to a place called The Bridge Tavern in Newcastle. According to the British media, Johnny was seen only a few hours before it was announced that the verdict in his libel case high-profile would benefit him.

The actor was accompanied by singer Sam Fender, 28, and Jeff Beck in that place and would also greet some of his fans. Later, Depp would be captured in the Jam Jar bar in Newcastle.

In one of the images that would have been shared by Fender from his account Instagram, in which you can see Johnny’s cap. There you can see that it is a white accessory with a checkered pattern and in the center you can see the legend that says: “Devils of Nayarit”.

That day, Johnny Depp took several photos with his fans (Photo: Twitter)

The selfie was deleted time after by samas social media users strongly criticized him for labeling Johnny as ‘his hero’.

“Some serious heroes (Some quite important heroes)”, could be read in the photograph, where they all appeared very smiling before the camera.

A few hours ago, Fender posted a statement from his personal account in which he apologized to his followers for the situation.

“I was invited to briefly meet a musical legend and an actor who has been in almost every movie I’ve seen growing up. I went, we chatted about music and without thinking I took a photo and posted it as it was quite surreal. Using the word ‘heroes’ was referring to their careers, but in the context of the trial I was very misinformed.”

