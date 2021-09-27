Johnny Depp would be willing to play Jack Sparrow at birthday parties just to play him again

During the San Sebastian Film Festival Johnny Depp stated that he would be willing to play Jack Sparrow at birthday parties as well.

These are the words of the actor during the San Sebastian Film Festival:

I think the good thing about bringing a character like Jack Sparrow to life is the fact that he’s a character who never really leaves you. I can go to someone’s house and play Jack Sparrow at a birthday party. I don’t need a studio to do that, and no one can take that away from me. I can travel with Captain Jack in a box, and when the opportunity arises, I can bring the character out, taking him to places where smiles are needed.

