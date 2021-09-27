News

Johnny Depp would be willing to play Jack Sparrow at birthday parties just to play him again

During the San Sebastian Film Festival Johnny Depp stated that he would be willing to play Jack Sparrow at birthday parties as well.

Johnny Depp is very related to the character of Jack Sparrow, despite Disney looking for a future for the de The Pirates of the Caribbean even without his character, and the interpreter would have such a desire to interpret him to such an extent that he would be willing to wear his clothes during birthday parties.

These are the words of the actor during the San Sebastian Film Festival:

I think the good thing about bringing a character like Jack Sparrow to life is the fact that he’s a character who never really leaves you. I can go to someone’s house and play Jack Sparrow at a birthday party. I don’t need a studio to do that, and no one can take that away from me. I can travel with Captain Jack in a box, and when the opportunity arises, I can bring the character out, taking him to places where smiles are needed.

In addition to declaring that he would be willing to play Jack Sparrow at birthday parties, Johnny Depp spoke about cancel culture during the San Sebastian Film Festival. Below you will find the news dedicated to the interpreter’s statements regarding this topic:


