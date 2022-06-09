Johnny Depp would face trial for alleged assault on a location manager on a shoot

The actor Johnny Depp would face a new trial, now for alleged assault on a location manager on a film set.

According to the New York Post, the lawsuit against Depp, 58, was filed by Gregg ‘Rocky’ Brooks, who accuses the actor of hitting him twice after giving his opinion in a scene from the movie ‘City of Lies‘ (2018).

Brooks also alleged that Depp shouted him, he said high-sounding words to him and offered to pay him $100,000 to hit him back; he claimed that he was fired from the project after refusing to sign an agreement that he would not sue.

For the trial scheduled for July 25 in the Superior Court of Los Angeles, Johnny Depp will have the presence of his lawyers benjamin chew Y Camille Vasquez.

Among the witnesses, several of them are part of the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star’s team, such as: Adam Waldman, lawyer; Ed White, manager; Sean Bett, bodyguard and Christi Debrowski, sister of the actor.

Brooks’ attorney, Pat Harris, said he is not concerned about the outcome in Depp’s favor in the defamation case against his ex-wife. Amber Heard because the two judgments are different.

“The Brooks case is not about two Hollywood celebrities involved in a toxic relationship. It is about the assault on a hard-working member of the film crew by the star of the production,” Harris told The Sun.

