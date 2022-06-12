Johnny Depp would give up Amber Heard’s $10 million if she meets this condition

Although Amber Heard you have to pay him $10 million to Johnny Depp After the trial against him, the actor would be willing to forgive the debt on one condition.

Amber assured that she does not have money to pay the sentence that a court in Virginia gave her and that she would appeal the resolution of the trial.

Given this, the lawyers of the interpreter of Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean, assured in the program “Good Morning America”, that the legal process “was never for money”, but to cleanse the man of his client.

It is so that Depp would be willing to not asking for the payment of the $10 millionas long as, Amber decides not to appeal the judgment.

Johnny Depp’s lawyers highlighted victory over Amber Heard

On the other hand, the actor’s lawyers, Camille Vasquez Y benjamin chewThey assured that the sentence was as a result of the evidence and not of Depp’s popularity, as Amber Heard has stated.