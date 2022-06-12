Entertainment

Johnny Depp would give up Amber Heard’s $10 million if she meets this condition

Photo of James James33 mins ago
0 23 1 minute read

Although Amber Heard you have to pay him $10 million to Johnny Depp After the trial against him, the actor would be willing to forgive the debt on one condition.

You might be interested in:

Amber assured that she does not have money to pay the sentence that a court in Virginia gave her and that she would appeal the resolution of the trial.

Given this, the lawyers of the interpreter of Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean, assured in the program “Good Morning America”, that the legal process “was never for money”, but to cleanse the man of his client.

It is so that Depp would be willing to not asking for the payment of the $10 millionas long as, Amber decides not to appeal the judgment.

Johnny Depp’s lawyers highlighted victory over Amber Heard

On the other hand, the actor’s lawyers, Camille Vasquez Y benjamin chewThey assured that the sentence was as a result of the evidence and not of Depp’s popularity, as Amber Heard has stated.

Degree in Communication and Journalism from UNAM, with 14 years in the media. He is a lover of wrestling, video games and geek culture. “This is the way.” More from Apollo Valdes

Source link

Photo of James James33 mins ago
0 23 1 minute read

Related Articles

“People are riddled me”, confesses pointed to being Piqué’s lover and denies knowing him

9 mins ago

The Creator Of ‘Becoming Elizabeth’ Suffered A Catharsis With The Starzplay Series – CINEMABLEND

9 mins ago

Billie Eilish forced to suspend a concert because of the heat!

11 mins ago

Camille Vasquez, Johnny Depp’s lawyer, confesses about the rumors that she and the actor are dating

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button