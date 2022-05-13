Johnny Depp would have broken Amber Heard’s lip and they filter the photo of the incident

Amber Heard recounted in one of the sessions of the media trial held in Fairfax how Johnny Depp would have broken his lip after a strong argument. The actress’s lawyers tried to prove those facts with a photograph. However, she failed to appear on time and the judge denied the request.

Although the medium TMZ leaked the photo to which Heard’s lawyers were referring, The image in question shows Heard with a broken lower lip and posing with a note that, supposedly, her ex-husband would have written: “I should come back XXX…“

The incident, reports the same medium, would have happened in the year 2012 and to this Depp’s defense is grabbed. According to the witness who was the interpreter in Aquaman, the alleged first violent acts supposedly happened a year later.

That confusion of dates could cause the photo to have no value as far as the judicial question is concerned. Therefore, it will not serve as evidence for the actress in litigation.

Heard gave details of what would have been that discussion that caused the injury: “We are in the living room and kitchen area and he hits me.”

“He wears many rings. I remember it felt like my lip went into my teeth, and there was a little blood on the wall. Simple as that, a little blood on the wall“, confessed the actress during the judicial process.

Depp’s legal team blames that Heard has been evolving his version with “new and convenient details“, stating that he has given “the performance of his life in this trial”.

On the other hand, the defense of the actress claimed that the other party’s resources are due to a losing attitude: “They continue with their losing strategy: distract the jury and demonize the accused.“