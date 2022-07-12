Johnny Depp would have donated the money that Amber Heard promised and never paid

Before trials, verdicts, appeals and interviews, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard reached a divorce agreement in 2019 whereby the actress would receive 7 million dollars from her ex-partner who would have promised to donate to different charities. In January 2021 it was discovered that Heard, finally, had not transferred any money to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles or the American Civil Liberties Union and was used as an argument against her in the defamation trial. Now Depp, who is still in the process of rebuilding and washing his image, would have donated all the money that the actress of ‘Aquaman’ promised and did not fulfill.

According to Cinemablend, Depp would have used the profits from the sales of his NFTs, up to 800 thousand dollars, and has distributed them in several hospitals inside and outside the United States. As for Heard, it does not seem likely that he will be able to fulfill the donation promise, especially if he has to face the payment of the 10.4 million in compensatory and punitive damages that he owes to Depp, money that, according to his legal team, does not have.

Without “legitimate basis”

A few weeks after the judgment of the trial in favor of Depp was known, Heard’s team announced that it would appeal the verdict, but for this it had to pay 8.35 million dollars plus 6% interest as bail. Since they don’t have that money, they kept looking for ways to dismiss the trial and filed a 43-page document pointing to irregularities with one of the jurors, who allegedly lied about his age. Depp’s lawyers have responded to these complaints by ensuring that “there is no legitimate basis” for any appeal that involves repeating the process, which already has a firm resolution. In fact, according to his representatives, the verdict in favor of the actor is “well supported by overwhelming evidence (and) consistent with the law” and claim that the appeals “border on the frivolous”.

What’s more, according to Deadline, the memorandum signed by Jeff Beck and filed with Fairfax County against the appeal says that although Heard is “Understandably upset with the outcome of the trial”Virginia law determines that “a verdict should not be overturned unless it is ‘clearly wrong or without supporting evidence’. In addition, they assure that Heard’s team had to be aware of the alleged discrepancy in the year of birth of juror 15 from the beginning of the trial, so they had time to request a change for one of the substitutes and decided not to do so. voluntarily. Heard’s representatives have not wanted to make statements to the media for now.