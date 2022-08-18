Johnny Depp would have kicked Amber Heard in the head, according to messages excluded from the trial

Mtext messages that were excluded fromThe libel trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard revealed that the actor’s assistant admitted that Depp allegedly “kicked” his ex-wife in the head.

According to a report by The Daily Beast, over the weekend more than 6,000 previously sealed pages were made public about the case, which a few months ago was on everyone’s lips and made world news.

What did the messages say?

2014 messages sent by Stephen Deuters, Depp’s then-assistant, detailed how the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor had kicked Heard, while they were traveling aboard a private plane.

“If someone was really honest with him about how bad he was, [Depp] I would be horrified,” Deuters would have written to Heard about Johnny.

“It saddens me that [Depp] don’t have a better way to really know the seriousness of your [propias] actions yesterday. Unfortunately for me, I remember everything, in great detail, everything that happened. [Depp] I was horrified, when I told him to kick you, he cried.”

Deep would have apologized for what happened

The actor reportedly sent Heard a repentant text message about the incident, according to unsealed documents.

“Once again, I find myself in a place of shame and regret. Of course I’m sorry… I’ll never do it again.… My illness somehow slipped and grabbed me… I feel so bad for letting you down,” Depp would have written.

In other messages that the interpreter of “Mera” in Aquaman saved, her ex-husband apologizes again and calls himself “damn savage” and “lunatic”.

Why were the messages not presented at the trial?

Brown Rudnick, the law firm representing the actor, stated that they had been unable to find any record of the actor’s iCloud text messages and said they had investigated whether they had been “deleted.” In the end, they indicated in court documents that the text messages “were missing.”

Messages related to the alleged kicking incident were presented at the ex-partner’s trial in the UK, but the judge in the Virginia case found them inadmissible.

The mediatic defamation trial between the two celebrities concluded on June 1, when the jury declared that Heard had defamed Depp in three statements.

The jury found that an attorney for the actor defamed Heard in one of the three statements highlighted in his countersuit.

In the end, Depp received $10.35 million in damages, while Heard received $2 million.