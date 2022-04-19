Johnny Depp would have lost a finger because of Amber Heard

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are accusing each other of defamation and much has been revealed about what happened between them while they were married, now new revelations are coming out.

At trial on Wednesday, April 13, Amber Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft denied that she cut off the actor’s finger during a dispute in Australia on March 8, 2015.

Bredehoft said that Depp and Heard They went to the red carpet of the film “Criminal Pact”, where the actor was the protagonist and one of his fingers was covered with a bandage.

Johnny reacted emotionally upon hearing this. (Photo: Official)

At trial, the actor said that the loss of the finger was after an argument with Heard, in which she threw some bottles at him, while he had his hand suspended on the bar counter, thus, the object fell on one of fingers causing the accident.

“This finger, which I now call Little Richard, had the tip cut off. The whole bone was shattered, it looked like Vesuvius, it got infected, I had to have surgery twice, I wanted it back,” Depp said in 2018.

Given this, Amber’s lawyer said that “Depp self-harmed” In addition, he made a hole in his cheek with the intention of putting out a cigarette.