Johnny Depp would offer a deal to Amber Heard: he would not pay millions

Days after Johnny Depp won the libel case against his ex-wife Amber Heard, the actress’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, warned on television that Heard would not be able to pay and planned to appeal the court’s decision. Now, it seems that there may be another way.

From the moment the trial ended, both the actress’s and the actor’s lawyers have taken some media to talk about what happened before the jury in Virginia, United States.

What would happen to the debt?

The debt that Heard has with Depp for damages is 10 million dollars – more than 38 billion Colombian pesos – but to this is added another 5 million for punitive damages – those that he would pay for being guilty of defamation. However, there is a possibility that it is not.

British media suspect that Benjamin Chew, one of the leading lawyers in Depp’s defense team, hinted otherwise in an interview.

Chew spoke to the medium good morning america and mentioned that for Depp, the case was never about making money but about “restoring his reputation, and he’s already done that.”

Because of this, the journalist conducting the interview asked Chew if, in that case, “could there be a possibility of reaching an agreement in which she (Heard) waive the appeal in exchange for Mr. Depp reconsidering money damages?”

To this, the lawyer Chew replied that he could not talk about the private conversations he had had with his client, but he returned to comment that for Depp, the trial was never done with the aim of making money. So the door for a settlement would be open and the appeal of the verdict in doubt.

“It is not breaking any privilege, but it seems that it is something that could be on the table, but it would depend on Mrs. Heard”, commented the journalist in a questioning tone, to which Chew responded by reiterating again that with the trial only he sought to restore Depp’s reputation.

The development of the case of Johnny Depp

During the interview, which was accompanied by the lawyer Camille Vasquez, they also talked about their role in the media trial.

Vasquez pointed out that the verdict, contrary to being a step backwards for the Me Too movement, as the journalist pointed out, is an invitation for more victims of domestic violence to speak about their situation, since this type of violence “has no gender,” he commented.

Heard’s attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, had said in recent days that social media influenced the jury’s decision. However, the actor’s attorney denied it: “The decision was made based on the evidence presented by both sides and […] this was in favor of Mr. Depp.”

However, Chew also commented that he and his team must be careful what they say in the media.

*The Grupo de Diarios América (GDA), to which El Nacional belongs, is a leading media network founded in 1991 that promotes democratic values, an independent press and freedom of expression in Latin America through quality journalism for our audiences.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue to work hard for censorship-free journalism!