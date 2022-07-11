Johnny Depp would refer to Amber Heard in a new song

After emerging victorious in the defamation trial against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, Johnny Depp has said little about it. The interpreter has preferred to focus on music and make a concert tour of Europe with guitarist Jeff Beck.

However, international media such as new york post Y Guardian They assure that the star of Pirates of the Caribbean will launch 18, an album with Beck next Friday, July 15 and in which he will supposedly mention the actress.

In total, Depp would have written two of the 13 songs and according to The Sunday Times in one of the songs he says phrases like: “I think you said enough for one damn night”, which suggests that he refers to Heard.

Johnny Depp has been touring Europe since before the verdict was read. (SHAWN THEW/AFP)

Is about Sad Motherfuckin’ Parade, leaked topic of the disc and in which he adds: “You’re sitting there like a seven year old itchy dog” and then “if I had a dime, it wouldn’t come to you.”

“It doesn’t take a genius… but it’s worth noting that Johnny doesn’t mention Amber by name in any of the songs,” he says. TMZ.

[ Johnny Depp ganó batalla legal contra Amber Heard aunque jurado dice que ambos se difamaron ]

In accordance with Guardianthe album has gone through a three-year recording process and includes covers of songs by artists such as the Beach Boys, John Lennon, the Velvet Underground and Killing Joke.

“It is an extraordinary honor to play and write music with Jeff, one of the true greats and someone I now have the privilege to call my brother,” Depp told TheGuardian.

Amber Heard filed papers with the Court to overturn the jury’s verdict. (SHAWN THEW/AFP)

The news comes just as Amber Heard tries to overturn the jury’s verdict following her libel trial, in which the actress was ordered to pay Depp $10 million.

So far Depp has not commented on the songs he wrote for the 18th album.