Johnny Depp’s Agent Says Amber Heard Opinion Alleging Abuse Damaged Actor’s Career: ‘Catastrophic’

Johnny Depp’s agent proved on Monday that his 2018 op-ed by his ex-wife in The Washington Post Describing herself as a victim of domestic abuse was “catastrophic” for her career and coincided with the loss of a $23 million deal for a Pirates of the Caribbean sequel.

Amber Heard’s lawyers aggressively rejected the agent’s claim on cross-examination, suggesting the article was inconsequential amid a flood of bad publicity for Depp caused by his own misbehavior.

Depp is suing Heard for defamation in Fairfax County Circuit Court, saying her article defamed him by describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” The article never mentions Depp by name, but Depp’s lawyers say she was defamed anyway because it’s a clear reference to the abuse allegations Heard made in 2016.

In his testimony Monday, agent Jack Whigham said Depp was still able to work after the initial allegations against him in 2016. He was paid $8 million for City Of Lies, $10 million for Murder on the Orient Express and $13.5 million for Fantastic Beasts. : The Crimes of Grindelwald, all filmed in 2017, although under contracts reached before the accusations against him.

But he said The Washington Post article was especially damaging to Depp’s career.

“It was an extremely powerful first-person account,” Whigham said of the op-ed.

After that, he said that Depp had trouble getting any kind of job. He had to take a pay cut, up to $3 million, to make the independent film Minimata, and a $22.5 million verbal agreement he had with Disney for a sixth Pirates movie was scuttled, Whigham said.

However, on cross-examination, Heard’s attorneys asked if the The deal with the pirates had already gone south when Heard’s article was published. Whigham acknowledged that he never had a written agreement for Depp to appear in a sixth Pirates film. And while he said Pirates producer Jerry Bruckheimer spoke favorably throughout 2018 about Depp returning to the franchise, Disney executives were noncommittal at best.

In early 2019, weeks after Heard’s op-ed, Whigham said it was clear that Depp’s role in any Pirates film had been thwarted and that the producers were looking to move forward with Margot Robbie in a lead role.

Heard’s attorneys have cited a variety of factors, including reports of drug and alcohol abuse, a lawsuit from a crew member in July 2018 that Depp hit him on set, and a separate defamation lawsuit Depp filed. against a British newspaper in 2018. — as things that damaged Depp’s image more than the Post article.

For Depp’s Virginia lawsuit to succeed, he must not only show that he was falsely accused, but also show that the op-ed, not Heard’s 2016 abuse allegations when he filed for divorce and obtained a restraining order. temporary. — is what caused the damage.

Depp’s lawyers also presented testimony from an intellectual property expert who analyzed the negative spin on Depp’s reputation. But his own data, showing Google search trend lines, showed negative spikes after the 2016 abuse allegations, but negligible or non-existent changes after the Post article.

The trial has now entered its fourth week. Much of the testimony during the first three weeks focused on the volatile relationship between Depp and Heard. Depp says that he has never hit Heard. Her attorneys said during opening statements at trial that she was physically and sexually abused by Depp on multiple occasions.

Heard is expected to test later this week.