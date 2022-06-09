Johnny Depp’s bodyguards drag him out of his hotel, but he’s not what he seems

Johnny Depp has caused quite a stir while visiting Birmingham with his good friend Jeff Beck, whom he is accompanying during his UK tour, and he hasn’t been able to set foot outside his hotel without his every move being broadcast to the minute.

This Monday, for example, the actor could be seen sheltered behind sunglasses and holding on to an empty white cup while two men half escort him half drag him to the vehicle that was waiting for him in front of the door of his lodging.

The gossips were quick to speculate that he was paying for the consequences of the previous night, when he had gone out to celebrate his legal victory against his ex Amber Heard with a group of 20 friends and ended up spending £50,000 in a popular Indian restaurant in the city. city.

However, the videos recorded by fans from another angle show a completely different scene that justifies the confusion of the movie star and the fact that he could not walk without assistance.

At the exit of the hotel, a horde of fans and paparazzi crowded, barely leaving a narrow corridor for the actor to pass., which explains why his security team pulled no punches and decided to get him out of there as soon as possible. Still thus, he did not stop waving to the curious during the few meters that separated him from the car.

It is obvious that Johnny Depp is ready to return to public life. His former wife has already announced that she will appeal the sentence that found her guilty of defaming him in a 2018 article and sentenced her to pay her $15 million in compensation, while he would only have to give her $2 million for that same crime, which in his case case committed through his lawyer.

However, it does not seem that the prospect of reopening his legal battle is too worrying for the protagonist of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, who in recent days has proclaimed that is ready to “move on” and turn the page.

