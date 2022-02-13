Johnny Depp’s daughter is in love again. Who stole your heart after Timothée Chalamet?

She is the beautiful daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradise, her name is Lily Rose Depp and like her parents she decided to become an actress. It was June 2018 when she and colleague Timothée Chalamet were cast in the cast of The King. From their first meeting, the passion and understanding immediately turned into a strong bond. At the end of the same year the rumors that had arisen for some time according to which the two were dating were confirmed. They were together. Their relationship lasted a year, until the news of their separation came. Since then, Lily Rose has had a brief relationship with Austin Butler and now she seems to have found the desire to really fall in love with another person. Let’s find out who.

Lily Rose Depp and her new relationship. Who stole her heart?

It seems that the young and beautiful Depp has found love in Yassine Stein, a 27-year-old French rapper, born in Casablanca, Morocco. Their relationship was born in the summer of last year. They were then caught with a snapshot of the paparazzi in October, in a Paris bistro. Although many hoped for a return of the flame between Lily Rose and Timothée, seeing the photos of the new couple, they can not help but dreamily look at this beautiful new couple, very close-knit. Daughter of art, Lily Rose was born in Neuilly sur Seine. Raised between Paris and Los Angeles, the girl learned both languages. Shortly after she was sixteen, she started working as a model and in 2015 she was chosen as the new face of Chanel. As an actress she made her debut on the small screen in Tusk by Kevin Smith. Among his other works we find: Yoga Horses – Mistaken Warriors, I Will Dance, Planetarium, The Faithful Man, The King, Boundaries and Addictions, Savages, Voyagers And Wolf.