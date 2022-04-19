Johnny Depp’s ex-nurse found actor’s amputated finger after fight with Amber Heard

The defamation lawsuit Johnny Depp against his ex-wife, Amber Heardkeep going.

Now, Johnny’s ex-nurse, Debbie Lloyd joins the case, testifying against Heard. According to Lloyd’s testimony, she searched for and found the actor’s amputated finger after a fight between Amber and Johnny.

Lloyd claimed that he arrived at the house where Depp was staying while filming “Pirates of the Caribbean” in Australia, only to find a smashed television and writing on the walls, while Depp’s hands were covered in paint and grime.

“I remember looking for his finger in the area below. The house was a mess.”, he claimed. According to Lloyd, Depp’s fingertip was found in the kitchen, then he was taken to the hospital. Nevertheless, Johnny and Amber were alone at the time of the fight, so there are different versions of it.

Johnny assures that what caused the injury was a bottle of vodka thrown at him by Amber, while the actress denies it and points out that Depp himself amputated part of his finger with his phone.

On your side, Depp’s former private physician, David Kipper, says he went to the house right after the finger incident and saw broken glass and blood on the floor, but no blood on the glass. Kipper also claimed that Depp told emergency room doctors that he cut his finger with a knife.

Johnny Depp’s ex-nurse says Amber Heard “instigated” him

During the same testimony, Debbie Lloyd pointed out that Amber “instigated” Johnny and would not leave him alone when he asked her to. Heard followed Depp ‘from room to room’ and “did not give him his space.”

“He would go from room to room trying to get away from a situation and she would just follow him from room to room and not give him her space.” he said, adding that he had seen similar behavior at other times.

Lloyd also recalled a time when Depp and Heard They fought on a plane “Another case, he was sitting at a table and didn’t want to talk and she wouldn’t get up from the table. She didn’t get up from the table. He said ‘please just go’”.

He also mentioned a night when Both she and Johnny tried to leave the penthouse, but Heard stopped them: “Amber was standing in the elevator and she wouldn’t let us go out just because she didn’t want him to go”.

The trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp is expected last about six weeks. Tomorrow, April 19, Johnny will finally testify in Virginia court.