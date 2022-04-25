Johnny Depp’s ex-wife was almost fired from ‘Aquaman 2’ for her lousy relationship with Jason Momoa

The actress Amber Heard was almost fired from the movie ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ due to the “bad chemistry” he has with Jason Momoa, the film’s protagonist. The president of DC Films, Walter Hamada told several media outlets that at various times he came to think about making the decision to remove her from the shoot because the recordings with the two of them did not flow.

The situation ended up worrying the producer. However, they decided not to throw it out and to continue with the recordings of the film about a hero of the sea.

This fact would become part of the rumors that existed when apparently the actors had a relationship beyond work, as reported by La Nación. However, nothing was ever confirmed about it, but before this “bad chemistry” started, both of them looked pretty good when they made public appearances. What must be certain is that there will be some reason for things to change.

Hamada also stated that the actress who gave life to Mera made high economic aspirations that were not fulfilled due to the conflict of interest that she has been going through for some time with her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Since last April 11, both Depp and Heard have been giving strong statements about moments they lived as a couple and also afterwards. For her part, the interpreter of Jack Sparrow assured that she on one occasion he threw a bottle at him that took a piece of a finger from his hand.

The actor also explained that an opportunity approached the penthouse to remove some personal things that he had in the place and upon arrival he saw that on the side of the bed in which he slept with her, he had human feces and in the middle of the trial he showed the photographs as proof of what was found.

The president of DC Films was called to testify before the trial of these two personalities of the world of entertainment and that they will also make public. Elon Musk, Paul Bettany and James Franco are also expected to do so. They do not rule out that at any time he is called Momoa so that he can participate in this legal process.

