Johnny Depp’s favorite is flying high on Netflix

Johnny Depp is still waiting for Hollywood to throw his lifeline and revive a largely stagnant career in the wake of his ongoing legal battles against his ex-wife Amber Heard, but you can guarantee the fallen star will always keep his support and his support. fan.

Social media is regularly filled with trends related to the former Pirates of the Caribbean And Fantastic beasts A star who found herself abandoned from a multi-billion dollar franchise due to events that happened in her personal life, away from the bright lights of the big screen.

However, you can usually rely on any Depp-centric title to air, and the ultimate recipient of the audience’s lasting affection is Jonathan Deem’s crime biopic drama. Inflation. The film had mixed reviews and an average box office when it was first released in April 2001, but a Rotten Tomatoes user rating of 87% shows it enjoyed a long life after the fact.

According to FlexPatrolBlow it has climbed 45 spots on Netflix’s most-watched list since yesterday, with many subscribers taking a look at one of Depp’s most overlooked shows. The protagonist is as excellent as George Jung, even if the film that surrounds him is not always the sum of his parts.