Johnny Depp’s first film after trial with Amber Heard

After the media scandal that was the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, it seems that the actor’s career is settling more and more.

Days ago there was talk of possible negotiations between the protagonist of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ and Disney to return to the franchise; now, it seems that he will star in a Netflix movie.

The media agency ‘Bloomberg’ reported that Netflix would be willing to co-finance and broadcast Johnny Depp’s next film project: ‘La Favourite’. Recall that this would be the actor’s first film role after being accused by Heard of domestic violence.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, in trial for libel.



This period French film would star Depp, in the role of King Louis XV, and be directed by Maiwenn Le Besco. It would also be filmed during these months in locations in the Gallic country such as the castle of Versailles, according to the local newspaper ‘Le Figaro’.

The director, who will also play Madame du Barry, the famous mistress of Louis XV, has been in charge of critically acclaimed productions such as ‘Polisse’ and ‘Mon Roi’.

The idea is for it to be released in theaters in 2023 and for it to hit the streaming platform in France 15 months later. Of course, it is not clear if the film will be available on Netflix worldwide.

Johnny Depp would play King Louis XV.



To foster the growth of the French film industry, trade unions have forged closer ties with Netflix and other streaming platforms. According to an announcement by Netflix, it will invest a total of 40 million euros in French films in 2022, among which will be ‘Asterix & Obelix: l’Empire du Milieu’ -directed by Guillaume Canet- and ‘Chien et chat’ – directed by actress and director Reem Kherici-.

According to the aforementioned media agency, two people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the terms have not been publicly announced, were the ones who provided this information.

For their part, representatives of Netflix and the French production company behind the project, Why Not Productions, did not confirm or deny the agreement.