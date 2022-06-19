Johnny Depp’s first movie vs Amber Heard’s first movie

Before we all talked about the judgment that Johnny Depp beat Amber Heard for defamation, when we mentioned them, we were referring to their work as film artists. Although that has been somewhat forgotten, because these days the focus is on other aspects of his life.

This is why, moving away from the scandals, we want to remember what was the beginning of Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard on the big screen.

Johnny Depp made his debut in the horror film “A Nightmare on Elm Street” (1984), directed by Wes Craven. He before rising to fame as a teen idol on the television series “Special Commando” (1987-1990).

The film was well received by critics and became a huge box office success, grossing over $57 million on a budget of $1.1 million.

This was Amber Heard’s first movie

In 2004, Amber Heard made his film debut in Friday Night Lights. She played Maria, whose main scene showed her connecting with Permian High Panthers football player Don, herself being caught and witnessing Don’s emotional abuse at the hands of her father.

It was the kind of role that almost defined an actress’s first big movie: small, inconsequential, but enough to keep a young actress going.

Actress Olivia Wilde, who would meet Heard two years later, called Heard’s particular thirst “brave”: “She was both wise and completely wild”Wilde said. “She has a certain grace that is inherent to her. But she is also spontaneous and very hungry for life. I think that bravery is unusual in Hollywood but common in great actors.”

A Nightmare on Elm Street was the beginning of a successful career for Johnny Depp | Source: A Nightmare on Elm Street.

Friday Night Lights vs. A Nightmare on Elm Street

Both Friday Night Lights and A Nightmare on Elm Street were two films that were very well received by the public. But if you have to compare them, the success of the film of which he was a part Johnny Depp was overwhelming, turning into a blockbuster.

Such was the effect of A Nightmare on Elm Street that 9 (yes, nine!) reversals have been made, always trying to achieve the same success achieved by the original.

Which movie do you like more: Friday Night Lights or A Nightmare on Elm Street?