Johnny Depp’s Instagram account continues to gain followers after trial with Amber Heard

The lawsuit for defamation that he filed against his ex-wife Amber Heard will not only give Johnny Depp little more than $8 million dollars, but The actor will benefit in many ways, including a considerable increase in followers on his social networks.

And it is that the protagonist of the saga ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ The trial began against the ‘Aquaman’ actress with around 14 million followers on Instagram. Today, seven weeks later, that sum has increased to almost 23.

From the first days in court, the actor’s social networks showed an upward trend, so he quickly reached 2.6 million new followers on that network.

The magnetism of the Hollywood star had already been notorious since the first trial he launched against Amber Heard and The Sun newspaper in the United Kingdom for calling him an “abuser”, going from 6 million followers to 14.

Regarding the actress, the reality is that the controversy has also benefited him, although not with the same force as his exbecause on May 24 it had 4.5 million followers, and today it is about to reach 5 million.

This Wednesday, the court of FairFax, Virginia, determined that Amber Heard defamed Johnny Depp with the publication of an article on domestic violence in The Washinton Post, for which he ordered her to pay compensation of $15 million dollars to the actor: them, $10 are for compensatory damages and $5 for punitive damages.

For his part, Depp was also sentenced for the same crime to pay $2 million to whoever his wife was.

The protagonist of ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ said after hearing the sentence: “The jury has given me my life back. I’m really overwhelmed.” While Heard, who was present in the room – unlike Johnny Depp – said: “The disappointment I feel today cannot be expressed in words.”

