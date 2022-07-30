Johnny Depp’s Latest Career Move Proves To Be More Than Payable

Johnny Deppthe “Pirates of the Caribbean” star quickly proved that he still takes his music career seriously.

Making a surprise appearance in late May at a Jeff Beck concert in London, Depp and the British rocker, longtime friends, have been touring Europe throughout the summer, according to The Guardian.

Johnny Depp and Beck’s joint album “18” was released on July 15. Depp reflected on the effort: “It’s an extraordinary honor to play and write music with Jeff, one of the true greats and someone I now have the privilege to call my brother.”

Reportedly, one of the album’s 13 tracks, “Sad Motherf***in’ Parade,” is about Depp’s high-profile trial against Heard. As the “Edward Scissorhands” star sings in the self-penned headbanger, “If I had a dime, it wouldn’t come into your hand… The snitches bragged about the fools they took,” according to Genius.

In other music news, Depp’s own band the Hollywood Vampires have announced a new world tour starting in June 2023, with Depp reuniting with bandmates Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen after a pandemic-induced hiatus. .

Even with this busy schedule, Depp recently showed off another creative talent he had up his sleeve, with much commercial success.

Johnny Depp proves to be a lucrative painter

Johnny Depp He recently sold his first art collection through Castle Fine Art, fetching $3.6 million, according to the Daily Mail.

Depp announced the sale of the 780-print collection on Instagram on July 28, and it sold out within hours. With each piece costing $4,800, the entire collection grossed $18,000.

Depp worked with photographic references to paint the collection, titled “Friends & Heroes,” according to the Castle Fine Art website. Featuring portraits of icons like Elizabeth Taylor and Al Pacino, the art retailer described the collection as “Pop art with soulfulness.” “.

Castle Fine Art also emphasized the “signature freehand flourishes” that Depp infused into each portrait, making each piece specific to his gaze.

Depp loves the opportunity to branch out artistically. “I have always used art to express my feelings and reflect on those who matter most to me… My paintings surround my life, but I kept them to myself and limited myself. No one should limit themselves,” Depp reflected. , according to the Castle Fine Art website.

The subject of Depp’s artwork previously popped up unexpectedly during his libel trial against Amber Heard.

While Depp was often seen doodling in the courtroom for fun, photos of “paintings” Depp drew on the walls of his Australian home were shown to the jury as evidence.

Using what Heard’s lawyer called “a mix of paint and blood,” according to The Independent, Depp made the expressionistic doodles after the March 2015 incident in which he cut his finger.