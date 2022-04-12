Johnny Depp’s Lawsuit Against Amber Heard for Defamation Begins

Fairfax, Va. — Jury selection began Monday in Johnny Depp’s high-profile defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, whom he accuses of falsely portraying him as a domestic abuser.

Depp sued Heard over an op-ed he wrote on Washington Post in 2018 in which Heard refers to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” The article doesn’t mention Depp by name, but says it clearly refers to allegations Heard has made on other forums that she suffered physical abuse at his hands. Depp denies the accusations.

The suit brought a bit of Hollywood to a court that has a long history of dealing with high-profile crimes, but not those involving movie stars.

More than a dozen women, some waving signs reading “Justice for Johnny,” joined other fans waving pirate flags in recognition of Depp’s signature role in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies, waiting outside the courthouse an hour before of the audience.

The courtroom in the city of Fairfax was closed to the public Monday, with closed-circuit access limited in an overflow courtroom. There were people who lined up before 7 am to receive the wristbands that grant access. The trial, however, can be followed in streaming through the Court TV website.

The judge in charge of the trial, Penney Azcarate, has imposed a series of access rules to try to maintain decorum in court. Most significantly, neither Depp nor Heard are allowed to pose for photos or sign autographs in the courthouse or on the grounds occupied by the courts.

Depp fans have expressed their support, saying that he has been falsely accused. Raylyn Otie, a Depp fan from Bluefield, Virginia, drove five hours to see the movie star. She was disappointed when Depp did not personally greet fans, as sheriff’s deputies carefully limited fan access.

“I’m very disappointed. I came to give you flowers to show you some support,” she said with the bouquet in her hand.

In a separate lawsuit Depp filed against a British newspaper, a judge dismissed the case, finding that Depp assaulted Heard on a dozen occasions and made her fear for her life on multiple occasions.

Heard has filed a countersuit against Depp accusing her lawyers of defaming her at her direction.

Heard’s attorneys unsuccessfully tried to have the case moved to California, where the actors reside. A Fairfax judge ruled that Depp was entitled to bring the case here because the Post’s online editions are published through servers located in Fairfax County. Depp’s lawyers have said they filed the case in Virginia in part because the laws here are more favorable to his case.

The trial is expected to last more than a month.