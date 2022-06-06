Johnny Depp’s lawyer, Camille Vasquez, has several offers to work on television

Lto lawyer of Johnny DeppCamille Vasquez has received a torrent of offers from several of Hollywood’s top law firms and networks following her successful performance during the libel trial between her client and Amber Heard.

It has been reported that Vsquez has received several job offers after the trial and that the Californian is considering her options.

“Talent agents are flocking to Camille because they recognize that she is a unicorn, a smart and poised attorney whose shocking performance during the trial propelled her to a rare level of visibility, and the fact that she is a woman of color is an added bonus,” a source told new york post.

Celebrity attorney Judd Burstein, who represents Nicki Minajadded that he believes Vásquez is on her way to becoming a partner in her current law firm.Brown Rudnick‘.

“No law firm would allow her to have a role in a big trial like this if she wasn’t on the path to being a partner,” Burstein told The Associated Press. New York Post.

“There are two factors that influence the appointment of a partner: the quality of the lawyer and the ability to attract business. You can probably go anywhere and do a good deal,” he added.

Vsquez’s current law firm, Brown Rudnickwas obviously delighted with the result, stating that Vasquez was always a star in the making.

“We’re thrilled that so many people are seeing what we’ve known for years: that camille vasquez is a star,” the firm stated.

“We have always been confident that he has what it takes to succeed in this arena. That is why he is a key member of the legal team and has a bright future with us.”

Who is Camille Vasquez?

Born in San Francisco, California, camille vasquez She graduated from South Western Law School, before landing as an associate at Brown Rudnick.

Vásquez rose to fame during the recently concluded libel trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Deppin which the 37-year-old lawyer became a Depp fan favorite after her sometimes brutal questions to Heard.