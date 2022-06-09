Johnny Depp’s lawyer is the most sought after in Hollywood and now a partner in a law firm in California

Camille Vasquez was Johnny Depp’s lawyer during the legal battle between him and his ex-wife Amber Heard. Since she appeared as his defense in a case where the actor had denounced the actress for defamation, after accusing him of beating her, she became famous throughout the world for having been one of the most controversial trials in Hollywood.

“We are pleased to announce that Camille Vasquez has been elevated to partner. She was a key member of the litigation team that won the jury verdict last week for actor #JohnnyDepp in his defamation trial, ”reviewed the renowned company in which he works.

Brown CEO Rudnick took the opportunity to welcome him in this new role: “Historically, we have reserved this announcement for the end of our fiscal year. But Camille’s performance during Johnny Depp’s trial showed the world that she was ready to take the next step now.”

She also added that the team is quite proud of her and they know that she will achieve great things in this promotion.

The defender of the most famous pirate in the world has become the inspiration for many women to study law and achieve high aspirations no matter how complex the cases that arise during his professional career become. In addition, there was a woman who decided to tattoo her face and decided to add the word “objection”.

“Objection”, a word that gave much to talk about in court where two points of view were being defended, but only one truth. It was in one of the situations that Vasquez was forced to make use of it, considering that the arguments that were being made were unfounded, a fact that caused Heard indignation, causing the video to go viral.

Vasquez is practicing for Brown Rudnick LLP, which is a prestigious law firm located in Orange County, California.she has been working there since 2018. According to her biography in the place where she carries out her profession: “Camille is an expert in developing strategies for private clients, both in offensive and defensive litigation.”

They add that: “He also has extensive experience handling parallel problems of reputation and crisis of the communications that arise in this type of commitments”, they conclude.

